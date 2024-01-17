Weather stretches 4-hour flight to over 60 hours in UK: Here's what happened

MANCHESTER - In a dramatic and painful experience for the flyers, a four-hour flight was stretched to 61 hours as weather challenges worsened.
The episode relates to a flight of TUI Airways which flew off from Manchester and was bound for Madeira; however, diversion and overnight stay stretched the travel duration.
The flight had to land in Madeira last Friday; however, it was diverted to Porto Santo. The agony of the passengers started when they had to spend the night there as it was unable to take off after diversion.
The passengers of flight BY2536 operated by Boeing 737-800 registered G-TAWM arrived in Madeira, Portugal on Sunday though the airline tried to take off on Saturday but the bad weather hindered the attempt.
The carrier tried to take the passengers to Funchal on Saturday but the flight had to return to Tenerife, where passengers stayed the night at another hotel. Heavy rain coupled with poor visibility intensified the pain of passengers who were left high and dry with no option but to wait at the airport and see their four-hour journey stretch to 61 hours.
The weather in Europe in general and in Portugal in particular is disturbing the travel plans of many and the carriers are advising people to check the weather before making any travel plans.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival.
On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.59
|752.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.88
|919.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.21
|735.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.42
|329.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
