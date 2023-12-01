Greece announces changes to Digital Nomad Visa: Details inside

ATHENS - Greek authorities have announced a significant change to the Digital Nomad Visa system, under which in-country applications for the visa will no longer be accepted.

The changes would be effective from January 1, 2024, and applicants seeking the visa must apply through Greek consular posts in their country of citizenship or residence from the same date.

The change also means that the processing times and document requirements may vary across different countries

The Digital Nomad Visa is becoming popular with each passing day as it allows freelancers and other individuals to explore other countries and continue working from beaches, resorts and other party avenues.

The visa allows non-EU citizens to legally work and reside in Greece while employed by companies outside the country.

As part of the conditions imposed by Greece, applicants must meet specific criteria, such as proving their status as digital nomads, holding a valid employment contract registered outside Greece, and having a monthly salary of at least €3,500 to secure this visa, Schengenvisainfo reported.

Several countries around the world offer digital nomad visas, providing opportunities for remote workers to reside and work temporarily within their borders. These countries include Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Malta, Romania, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal etc.

The digital nomad visa offers multiple benefits for remote workers seeking flexible living arrangements and work environments. It provides the opportunity to legally reside in a foreign country while continuing employment for companies or clients outside the host nation. This visa enhances work-life balance by enabling individuals to explore diverse cultures, experience new lifestyles, and travel extensively while maintaining their professional commitments. Additionally, it contributes to economic growth in host countries through increased spending, supports local businesses, and fosters cultural exchange and collaboration among international communities, creating a dynamic and globally connected workforce.