Visa for remote workers: Here's everything you need to know about Destination Thailand Visa

BANGKOK - Freelancers have a new destination on the map to navigate to while enjoying remote work as another tourist hotspot has finally introduced a visa tailored to their needs.

Thailand is the latest country to launch the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), a novel long-term tourist visa designed to accommodate remote workers or digital nomads.

According to the Thai embassy, this visa offers remote workers the opportunity to reside in Thailand while conducting remote work for overseas companies or clients, eliminating typical concerns about immigration and tax obligations.

Those who can secure the visas will receive a 5-year multiple-entry visa, permitting a maximum stay of 180 days per year in Thailand, with the flexibility to extend for an additional 180 days if desired.

As far as the cost is concerned, the Destination Thailand Visa is priced at 10,000 THB. Regarding eligibility, some of the conditions include a minimum age of 20, enough funds to pay for the visa fee as well as proof that the applicant has at least 500,000 THB in bank account to support the stay. Another condition is that the applicant must provide proof of employment with a registered company.

It is to be kept in mind that the DTV does not authorize engagement in employment with Thai firms, and switching visa categories will result in the termination of the visa.

It is to be highlighted that more and more countries are now offering digital nomad visas. The list includes Japan, Italy, Thailand, Spain, Argentina, Romania, United Arab Emirates, Croatia, Portugal, Uruguay, Malta, Norway etc.