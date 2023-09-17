Vietnam launching E-visa for Pakistan: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - The government of Vietnam will be launching E-Visa service for business people from Pakistan, it emerged on Saturday.

Nguyen Tien Phong, the Ambassador of Vietnam confirmed the development while he was addressing the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

The envoy termed a lack of knowledge and connectivity as a major hurdle in promoting bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

“We must complement each other by understanding our common problems and resolving the same with a spirit of positivity”, he said.

The official detailed that Vietnam imports and exports multiple items from Pakistan, adding that the two countries should complement each other instead of becoming competitors.

Phong also appreciated the well-developed textile sector of Faisalabad and said that it should make a new start by exploiting IT and converting the city into a Silicon Valley of textile.

He elaborated that Vietnam could transfer technology and start joint ventures with potential entrepreneurs in Pakistan.

The ambassador while referring to Vietnam's tourism industry said, the country could help Pakistan to develop this sector.

The official also supported the idea of the exchange of bilateral trade delegations and offered to arrange B2B meetings with the concerned stakeholders.

The ambassador explained that farmers from Pakistan should move a formal request from the beef association so that he could open this new venue of export for the country.