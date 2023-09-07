Search

Immigration

PIA's crisis deepens as spare parts supply likely to be suspended soon: Read details here

Web Desk 11:15 PM | 7 Sep, 2023
PIA's crisis deepens as spare parts supply likely to be suspended soon: Read details here

ISLAMABAD - The cash-strapped national carrier of Pakistan has warned of further deterioration as Boeing and Airbus are likely to suspend the supply of spare parts to the firm.

Pakistan International Airlines has informed the government that the supply could be suspended by mid-September due to "serious cash flow problems". 

The shocking revelation was made in a summary sent to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) aimed at seeking an emergency bailout.

The carrier told the high-level committee that it was unable to pay its creditors, aircraft lessor, fuel suppliers, airport operators, International Air Transport Association (IATA), and others due to a liquidity crunch, Geo News reported.

PIA further said it was forced to ground five out of 13 leased aircraft, while four additional aircraft are likely to be grounded this week due to the ongoing crisis. In the document submitted to the ECC, PIA also highlighted that keeping the airline operational was necessary to determine the fair price of its shares for privatization.

A day earlier, the participants of the ECC rejected the PIA's demand for the provision of Rs22.9 billion and deferment of Rs1.3 billion per month to the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) as well as loans and markup amount till the finalization of the restructuring plan.

During the meeting, the secretary Aviation gave a detailed briefing to the chair about the financial burdens, liabilities of PIA, and the need for restructuring the state-owned enterprise.

The participants of the high-profile meeting discussed and reviewed the timelines and costs of the restructuring plan and after detailed discussion, it was decided to constitute a separate committee for the assessment of PIA's restructuring plan.

Meanwhile, the ECC also rejected the request for deferment of the payments of Rs1.3 billion per month, which PIA pays to FBR against Federal excise duty (FED), and Rs0.7 billion per month which PIA pays to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) against embarking charges.

The participants also came to the conclusion that the Finance Division and State Bank of Pakistan would support PIA in dealing with its financial challenges after a concrete plan for restructuring the airlines was finalized and submitted to the satisfaction of the committee.

There have been demands for privatizing the national carrier due to its economic nonviability. Former Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique also stressed the importance of privatizing the carrier or else it would have to shut operations.

In the final days of the PDM regime, it was also decided to privatize loss-making Pakistan International Airlines during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization chaired by then Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The committee “after deliberation decided to include Pakistan International Airlines Co. Ltd. in the list of active privatization projects of the ongoing privatization program, following an amendment in the law by the Parliament,” a finance ministry statement said.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

Saudi Arabia to deport 11 Pakistanis but after jail term completion: ...

12:44 AM | 7 Sep, 2023

Hidden bathroom camera on flight triggers FBI investigations: Details ...

07:51 PM | 6 Sep, 2023

Italy's airport staff announces protest: Details inside

07:12 PM | 6 Sep, 2023

Top court shields US from EU visa sanctions: Details inside

11:59 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

PIA's flight resumption to UK likely to delay further and here's why

11:16 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

Visiting Venice will no more be free: Here's the new admission fee ...

11:04 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Passengers to brace themselves for another travel disruption as pilots announce strike

11:34 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 7 September, 2023 

09:03 AM | 7 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 7, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 7, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 307.9 311.15
Euro EUR 338.7 342
UK Pound Sterling GBP 398.1 402
U.A.E Dirham AED 87.7 88.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.2 84
Australian Dollar AUD 210 212
Bahrain Dinar BHD 808.76 816.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 240 242.4
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.76 44.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.1 39.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.28 2.36
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.65 994.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.87 180.87
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 790.13 798.13
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 228 230.3
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 342.19 344.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.69 8.84

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 7, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,585.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (7 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Karachi PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Islamabad PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Peshawar PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Quetta PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Sialkot PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Attock PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Gujranwala PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Jehlum PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Multan PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Bahawalpur PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Gujrat PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Nawabshah PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Chakwal PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Hyderabad PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Nowshehra PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Sargodha PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Faisalabad PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Mirpur PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: