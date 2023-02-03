Search

Immigration

Indian airline takes Patna-bound passenger to Udaipur in massive mess

Web Desk 09:50 PM | 3 Feb, 2023
Indian airline takes Patna-bound passenger to Udaipur in massive mess
Source: Image by Lars Nissen from Pixabay

NEW DELHI - An Indian airline is facing flak for dropping off a passenger 1400 km away from his destination city, in what appears to be a negligence on part of the airline.

The Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation has launched an inquiry after a Patna bound passenger boarded another flight of the airline and landed at Udaipur. The flight departed on Monday but the passenger made it to his destination the next day after facing agony.

Afsar Hussain had booked a ticket for Patna via Indigo flight 6E-214 and boarded the flight from Delhi airport but he mistakenly opted Udaipur-bound flight 6E-319 of Indigo.

Hussain only came to know that he has landed at the wrong place after landing at Udaipur Airport after which officials alerted the airline about the matter. Reports say he was taken back to Delhi and then to Patna on January 31.

As the inquiry has been ordered, a DGCA official said a report has been sought on the matter and appropriate action will be taken against the airline primarily because boarding passes are checked at two points and none of the relevant checking officer noticed the anomaly. 

The airline stated on Friday that they regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger. Interestingly, another incident of the same nature happened few weeks ago when a passenger who had the airline's ticket and boarding pass for an Indore-bound flight boarded a wrong flight and landed at Nagpur airport.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Indian who won $1 million prize wins again in Dubai Duty Free Draw

10:21 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Indian expats in UAE can now avail visa, passport services even on Sunday

09:55 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

This Indian airline can now refuse alcohol to passengers 

08:24 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

Flying over Iraq costs British airline $1m fine; here's why

06:48 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

World's largest passenger aircraft set to resume popular route operation

08:52 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Japan takes first spot amongst world's powerful passports, here's the list

10:12 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

UAE visa authenticity can be checked online; here is the process

11:43 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 3, 2023

08:00 AM | 3 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 03, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 272.25 273.25
Euro EUR 297.32 297.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 333.31 333.61
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.03 73.33
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.49 71.80
Australian Dollar AUD 188.9 191.3
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.73 720.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.95 203.15
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.11 39.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 877.76 886.76
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Karachi PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Islamabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Peshawar PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Quetta PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Sialkot PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Attock PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Gujranwala PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Jehlum PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Multan PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Bahawalpur PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Gujrat PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Nawabshah PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Chakwal PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Hyderabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Nowshehra PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Sargodha PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Faisalabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Mirpur PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: