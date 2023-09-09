This country aims to waive visa fees for Chinese tour groups: Details inside

SEOUL - Authorities in South Korea are exploring the option to waive visa processing fees for Chinese tourist groups in what appears to be a reciprocal move.

The fee waiver might be effective through the end of December as South Korea also mulls to increase flights between the two countries.

The development comes weeks after China lifted its overall ban on group tours to South Korea for the first time in six years and these measures are part of efforts officials of both countries said would “reinforce economic cooperation” and warm up people-to-people ties.

As per the details, nationals from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) still need a tourist visa for South Korea, but they might be exempted soon from the visa fee of about $13.60.

South Korea is trying to increase tourism in the country to boost the economy. In this regard, the country lifted the requirement for a Korean Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA) for citizens from twenty-two countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

From April 1 to December 31, the above-mentioned nationals do not need to apply for K-ETA during short-term visits to South Korea for business or tourism.

South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Seoul and Beijing have agreed to continue promoting “cultural and people-to-people exchanges” through channels such as China’s resumption of group tours, as well as the upcoming Asian Games to be hosted by the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Back in 2017, China put a ban on all organized group tours to South Korea in the backdrop of Seoul's decision to install the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System (THAAD), alleging that the system's radar might be used for keeping an eye on Chinese territory and gathering intelligence.

South Korea aims to draw in 1.5 million Chinese tourists in the latter half of the year, following the six million Chinese visitors in 2019, the year preceding the Covid outbreak.