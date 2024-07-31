Search

Immigration

This country is introducing passport-less immigration: Details inside

08:21 PM | 31 Jul, 2024
SINGAPORE - In another technological leap, travelers at Changi Airport in Singapore can pass through immigration without presenting their passports.

The service would be effective from August 5 on a trial basis due to a new biometric system using facial and iris recognition, as confirmed by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Wednesday.

This passport-free clearance system will initially be available in selected automated lanes at Terminal 3 for Singapore residents. By the end of September, it will be extended to all terminals at Changi Airport, with plans to implement it at Marina Bay Cruise Centre by December.

The ICA highlighted that this new process reduces immigration clearance time by 40 percent, enhancing both efficiency and traveler experience. This initiative is part of the ICA’s broader strategy to digitalize border control and enhance security measures.

The ICA will also expand its QR code clearance system to motorcyclists at Singapore's land checkpoints with Malaysia next month. This system was first introduced for cars on March 19 and later extended to bus drivers on April 15.

It is to be highlighted that two methods for passport-free immigration clearance will soon be available, streamlining and speeding up the process for travelers.

The first method, token-less clearance at air and sea checkpoints, allows Singapore residents and departing foreign travelers to use facial and iris biometrics to clear immigration, eliminating the need for passports.

Meanwhile, the second method, QR code clearance at land checkpoints, enables travelers to use a QR code in place of a passport. This QR code acts as an identification token, especially useful when pre-arrival information is not available. Additionally, group QR codes can be stored and reused for future trips if the travel group remains unchanged.

Despite the passport-less immigration, the authorities have advised travelers to carry their passports as they might be required for verification purposes.

