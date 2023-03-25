Search

Immigration

UK relaxes immigration for five occupations to get work visa: Here are the details

Web Desk 10:26 PM | 25 Mar, 2023
UK relaxes immigration for five occupations to get work visa: Here are the details
Source: Photo by Yura Forrat

LONDON - In a major amendment, the government of the United Kingdom has made it easier for construction workers to get work visas of the country.

The development comes as government updated its shortage occupation list and made it more relaxed for overseas bricklayers and carpenters to relocate to the kingdom.

The list also includes roofers and plasterers, and highlights the occupations in which employers are facing challenges to find workers especially in the backdrop of recovery after the Covid-19.

According to the details, Government advisors in the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) looked at 26 occupations in construction and hospitality, but only five were recommended for inclusion on the shortage occupations list.

Surprisingly, the hospitality sector was not able to make it to the list despite the fact that the sector is also facing shortage of employees. 

The five occupations approved by the committee are Bricklayers and masons, Roofers, roof tilers and slaters, Carpenters and joiners, Construction and building trades n.e.c, Plasterers.

The list has been revised as vacancies have risen strongly in construction sector as compared to pre-pandemic levels. As far as the figures are concerned, from November 2022 to January 2023, compared with the period before the pandemic from January to March 2020, vacancies are 72% higher in hospitality and 65% higher in construction, BBC News reported.

The committee which recommended the revision of list stated that its review focused on whether an occupation made up over 0.5% of the sector workforce and earned below the current general threshold for migrants which stands at £26,200.

The committee members also considered the "strategic importance of construction for the UK economy" and how its workforce was likely to change in the next decade, with "demand likely to increase markedly".

What surprises immigration experts at the moment is the fact that hospitality sector was not able to make it to the list but the committee said overall employment in hospitality had recovered since a large fall during the pandemic and "now comfortably" surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Any of the hospitality occupations including chefs, restaurant or bar managers were not shortlisted primarily because the committee thought that "the government was clear that such a recommendation should be exceptional and based on particularly strong evidence".

The issue of immigration has been at the forefront of policymakers both in the US as well as in the UK.  In the year ending June 2022, just under 1.1m people came to the UK and an estimated 560,000 left the country.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

To get tourism license in Pakistan, training would be compulsory soon; Here are the details

11:25 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Canada's pro-immigration policy leads to record-breaking population growth in 2022

10:44 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Can one apply for employment, appear in interview on US business, tourist visa? Here's the answer

10:21 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Does marrying Canadian national give you Canadian citizenship? Here's the answer you might not expect

09:40 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Thai immigration officers involved in kidnapping Chinese man arrested

08:40 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Saudi Arabia amends nationality law; Here's what has changed

07:12 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

UK relaxes immigration for five occupations to get work visa: Here ...

10:26 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 25th March 2023

08:42 AM | 25 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 25, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.1 286.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.5 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.6 759.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.31 41.71
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.62 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.56 179.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.94
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.97 311.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,470.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: