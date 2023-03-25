Police officer suspended for manhandling Hindu man in Sindh over 'Ramadan Ordinance violation'

KARACHI – A police officer in Sindh province of Pakistan was suspended after he tortured and arrested Hindu shopkeepers for allegedly “violating the Ramadan Ordinance”.

A viral video shows SHO Kabil Bhayo of the Khanpur police station in the Ghotki district roaming a market with a stick in his hand. He allegedly beat several people, including Hindu men, when they were preparing food at their restaurants for delivery orders.

An arrested man told local media that he belonged to the Hindu community, adding that they did not offer dine in service during Ramadan.

After the video went viral, the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) took notice and wrote to the senior police officers to take action against the SHO.

"The act is a violation of fundamental rights of citizens regardless of their religion and beliefs and goes against Article 20 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which guarantees the freedom to profess and manage religious institutions,” a letter issued by the SHRC stated.

It added that the SHO’s attitude was against the landmark judgment announced by former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani on minority rights in 2014.

SHRC Chairperson Iqbal Detho asked the senior police officials to probe into the matter and take action against the SHO.