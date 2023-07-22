Search

Immigration

Personal Visit Visa: Here's how you can be invited for Umrah now

Web Desk 09:45 PM | 22 Jul, 2023
Personal Visit Visa: Here's how you can be invited for Umrah now

RIYADH - Saudi citizens are now able to invite others through a 'personal visit visa' for performing religious rituals.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that Saudi citizens will now be able to invite their friends to perform Umrah through a "personal visit" visa to facilitate the visit of foreign friends for Umrah.

The ministry stated that the personal visit visa offers four key benefits: issuance for one or several trips, the opportunity to perform Umrah rituals and visit the Prophet's mosque, exploration of various tourist destinations across all regions and cities of the kingdom, and a chance to visit historical sites and enriching destinations in the country.

Umrah is considered the lesser voluntary pilgrimage and can be throughout the year except during the Hajj days when a permit is not issued. 

Last year, Saudi Arabia announced that visitors on a tourist or business visa would be permitted to perform Umrah.

The government of Saudi Arabia recently completed the Hajj operation successfully and received appreciation from across the world for having managed the whole process diligently. This was the first time after the pandemic that the kingdom received over 2 million pilgrims for Hajj and no untoward incident was reported.

As the Hajj days are over, thousands of pilgrims are landing back in their hometowns while some of them would stay in the kingdom for a few more weeks. It bears mentioning that during the Hajj season, the government had blocked the issuance of Umrah permits but the Umrah season has now begun. 

Umrah is a religious pilgrimage undertaken by Muslims to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia. Unlike Hajj, which is obligatory, Umrah is a voluntary act of worship. It involves a series of rituals performed in and around the Grand Mosque, including the Tawaf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba, Sa'i (running) between the hills of Safa and Marwah, and the cutting or shaving of hair.

Umrah can be performed at any time of the year, unlike Hajj, which has specific dates. It is a deeply spiritual journey for Muslims, symbolizing devotion, humility, and seeking blessings from Allah.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Carry 100kg from Dubai to Pakistan via this airline: Here's exciting offer ending soon

11:39 PM | 22 Jul, 2023

Turkey considering visa-free entry with this Asian country

10:29 PM | 22 Jul, 2023

PIA can shut operations if not restructured, minister warns

12:53 AM | 22 Jul, 2023

Hajj cost can go down by 50 percent, minister's statement rejoices Pakistani Muslims

11:44 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Aviation ministry tasked to outsource Islamabad airport: Here's fresh development

11:25 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

US passport holders' hassle free entry to Europe likely to affect: Here's how

04:45 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Carry 100kg from Dubai to Pakistan via this airline: Here's exciting ...

11:39 PM | 22 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 22 July, 2023

09:02 AM | 22 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 22, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 318.97 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 323 326
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.75
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 22, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (22 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Karachi PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Islamabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Peshawar PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Quetta PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Sialkot PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Attock PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Gujranwala PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Jehlum PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Multan PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Bahawalpur PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Gujrat PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Nawabshah PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Chakwal PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Hyderabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Nowshehra PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Sargodha PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Faisalabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Mirpur PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: