Search

Immigration

China records over 150 percent growth in inbound tourism: Here's why

Web Desk
03:20 PM | 6 Jul, 2024
China records over 150 percent growth in inbound tourism: Here's why

BEIJING - China seems to be on track in terms of recovering the tourism sector in the country as the authorities have reported a sharp increase in the number of arrivals.

During the six months of the ongoing year, China recorded 14.64 million inbound trips made by foreigners which reflects an increase of 152.7 percent year on year.

The data released by the National Immigration Administration on Friday implies that the country is becoming a top travel destination for citizens from across the world.

The National Immigration Administration (NIA) also reported that the number of visa-free visits by foreign nationals exceeded 8.54 million from January to June, constituting 52 percent of all inbound trips, reflecting a substantial 190.1 percent surge compared to the previous year.

The immigration authorities are expecting that there will be a continued increase in the number of foreign visitors to China in the latter part of the ongoing year.

On the other hand, China Tourism Academy (CTA) has also projected that the inbound tourism market for foreigners will rebound to approximately 80 percent of the levels seen in 2019 when the COVID-triggered social distancing protocols brought travel to a standstill.

It is to be highlighted that there are multiple factors at play leading to an increase in the number of tourists including the visas-free agreements signed by the country in recent months.

China not only faced criticism for its handling of COVID-19 but also faced economic brunt due to social distancing protocols which halted tourism. Soon after the restrictions were lifted, the country opened up to the outside world and offered visa-free entry to countries including Malaysia, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. 

China has also signed a visa-free agreement with Thailand permanently from March this year and the country is still looking for ways to attract more and more tourists from across the world.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

03:54 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Philippines set to issue directives for digital nomad visas

03:20 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

China records over 150 percent growth in inbound tourism: Here's why

03:08 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

South Korea eases visa rules for foreign research students: Here's ...

02:20 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Medical examination at home: New service launched for Dubai residency ...

09:09 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Pakistan, India amongst major recipients of Irish work permits, stats ...

07:46 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Japan to face shortage of around 1 million foreign workers, experts ...

Immigration

07:22 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Saudi Arabia eases visa requirements for Pakistani tourists

10:51 AM | 4 Jul, 2024

Iran finalizes arrangements for visa-free travel pact with Tajikistan

10:19 AM | 4 Jul, 2024

Azerbaijan introduces visa-free policy for China but for limited ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:15 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Bahawalpur doctor briefly detained for refusing anti-polio drops to child

Gold & Silver

04:34 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,000 per tola; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 6 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 6, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 294.30 297.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.50 353.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.20
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.9 204.9
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: