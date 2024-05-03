Search

Immigration

Immigrants in limbo as Google, Amazon suspend Green Card applications

12:50 PM | 3 May, 2024
WASHINGTON - Thousands of immigrants are facing the consequences of recent changes partially relating to the economy, prompting Amazon and Google to suspend US green card applications for the remainder of 2024.

The decision comes after tech giants such as Microsoft, and others laid off employees in an environment of cutthroat competition. 

Foreign workers are currently worried as the halt in the green card application process may make it more difficult for overseas candidates to work and reside in the US.

In the fresh development, the A-listers of tech world, Google and Amazon have ceased processing Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) applications until the next year.

 “We know this is disappointing, and we did not take this decision lightly,” read a memo released by Amazon. 

Earlier last year, Google halted its PERM applications besides laying off 12,000 employees. During the ongoing year, employees were informed that the company would not resume the PERM process until the first quarter of 2025. 

Meanwhile, Google has said in a recent letter to the Department of labour that the country could lose out on valuable AI and tech talent if some of its immigration policies are not modernized.

It is to be clarified that while the US produces AI talent, there is a shortage of AI specialists in the country. The situation is exacerbated as US’ strict immigration policies have made attracting people to work in American companies difficult. 

The decision to halt the processing of Green Card applications by the big giants of technology is a harbinger of the fact that policies around the globe are increasingly becoming anti-immigration - a move which could be devastating for sectors which are labour-deficient.

