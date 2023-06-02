US issues warning for people travelling to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The US embassy has asked people travelling to Pakistan from the US and Canada to not use National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) and get a visa on their foreign passports.

“If you are traveling to Pakistan from USA, Canada you should not use NICOP. Instead get a Pakistani visa on USA / Canadian passport.

“Anyone entering Pakistan with a USA / Canadian passport will legally be considered a USA / Canadian citizen and will be entered into Pakistani Immigration Official Records as a USA / Canadian Citizen. He or she will be entitled to all the benefits and facilities available for USA / Canadian citizens,” reads a warning issued by the embassy.

It asked them to get register with the US State Department before leaving to dangerous destinations. This will allow the State Department to contact them in the event of an emergency, the embassy said.

“Once you have registered, you will be given a travel registration number. This number is important to keep in a safe place and to bring with you when you travel. If you need assistance while traveling, you can contact the State Department by calling 1-888-407-4747,” it said.

In additional tips for their safety, it asked the people traveling from the US and Canada to pay attention to their surroundings and be aware of potential threats.

“Avoid travel to areas that are known to be dangerous: The State Department has a website that lists dangerous areas. You can check this website before you travel to Pakistan,” reads the alert.

It asked the citizens to avoid discussing sensitive topics, such as politics or religion while in public place. The embassy also asked them to show respect to the local customs and traditions.