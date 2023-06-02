Search

World

Elon Musk reclaims title of world’s richest person

06:13 PM | 2 Jun, 2023
Elon Musk reclaims title of world’s richest person
Source: File Photo

Tesla owner and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has again clinched the title of the world’s richest man by surpassing Bernard Arnault, the owner of LVMH.  

The net worth of the business tycoon soared by $55.3 billion since January to $192 billion, after Tesla registered massive gains.

An index released by Bloomberg shows Arnault's fortune dropped by $24.5 billion to $187 billion. Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates secure third and fourth position, respectively.

The LVMH boss dethroned Musk as the world’s wealthiest men in December when shares of his company witnessed an increase following the rebound in demand of the luxury goods.

The stock prices of Tesla dropped drastically following the concerns expressed by investors after Musk acquired social media platform Twitter for $44 billion.

The stock prices went up by almost 92% since this year started as Musk regained trust of investors after he announced his decision of stepping down as chief executive of Twitter.

His recent trip to China also bolstered the trust of Tesla shareholders while the electric vehicle firm is benefiting from the surge in interest in artificial intelligence (AI).

Elon Musk launches 'the finest fragrance on Earth'

World

Mountain communities, climbers and scientists from Everest call for world to decarbonise now

11:27 PM | 28 May, 2023

India overtakes China as world's most populated nation

09:50 AM | 26 May, 2023

Qatari man wins gold in Geneva for world’s first smart prayer rug

05:02 PM | 24 May, 2023

How much does the world's most expensive ice cream cost?

09:29 PM | 20 May, 2023

How Imran Khan's arrest was received by the world

09:46 PM | 10 May, 2023

COVID-19 no longer a threat to world health: WHO

10:48 PM | 5 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Gold price up by Rs4,000 per tola in Pakistan

06:20 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 2, 2023

09:18 AM | 2 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 2, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 299 302
Euro EUR 321 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 81
Saudi Riyal SAR 79 79
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.25 766.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.26 40.66
Danish Krone DKK 41.04 41.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.17 936.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.79 174.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.96 748.96
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 315.04 317.54
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – June 2, 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 229,000 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan Complete Biography | Family | Age | Father & Wife

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: