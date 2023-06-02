Elon Musk reclaims title of world’s richest person

Tesla owner and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has again clinched the title of the world’s richest man by surpassing Bernard Arnault, the owner of LVMH.
The net worth of the business tycoon soared by $55.3 billion since January to $192 billion, after Tesla registered massive gains.
An index released by Bloomberg shows Arnault's fortune dropped by $24.5 billion to $187 billion. Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates secure third and fourth position, respectively.
The LVMH boss dethroned Musk as the world’s wealthiest men in December when shares of his company witnessed an increase following the rebound in demand of the luxury goods.
The stock prices of Tesla dropped drastically following the concerns expressed by investors after Musk acquired social media platform Twitter for $44 billion.
The stock prices went up by almost 92% since this year started as Musk regained trust of investors after he announced his decision of stepping down as chief executive of Twitter.
His recent trip to China also bolstered the trust of Tesla shareholders while the electric vehicle firm is benefiting from the surge in interest in artificial intelligence (AI).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 2, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|299
|302
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|81
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79
|79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.25
|766.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.26
|40.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.04
|41.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.17
|936.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.79
|174.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.96
|748.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.04
|317.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
