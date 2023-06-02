Gold price up by Rs4,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices increased significantly on Friday in line with upward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs4,000 to close at Rs233,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs3,429 to settle at Rs199,760, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity surged by $8 to settle at $1,975 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,800 per tola and Rs2,400.54 per 10 grams, respectively.