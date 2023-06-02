Celebrities pray for Jibran Nasir's safe return, show support for Mansha Pasha

Jibran Nasir, a prominent human rights activist and lawyer, was "abducted" by unidentified men in Karachi on Thursday.

Shared by his wife, actress Mansha Pasha, the news of his disappearance immediately triggered alarm and concern within the entertainment industry, leading to widespread calls for his safe return.

Celebrities and influencers united in support of the lawyer, who has fearlessly raised his voice for numerous communities.

Actor Osman Khalid Butt expressed the hope in a tweet, "May we see you back home soon - and safe, brother." Butt also urged Pasha to stay strong during this challenging time.

Renowned filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy took to her Insta Story, expressing a grim sentiment, "There is no one left. They have silenced everyone."

Ziauddin Yousafzai, father of Malala Yousafzai, also shared his heartbreak on the microblogging site, saying, "My heart breaks for the abduction of Jibran Nasir, a champion of human rights. Jibran is the voice of the voiceless." He called upon everyone to join Pasha in advocating for the activist's release.

Comedian Ali Gul Pir shared a thought-provoking quote to remind observers of the dangers of remaining silent. "First they came for them and we didn't say anything. Then they came for us..." he wrote. Furthermore, he emphasized, "Jibran Nasir has always stood up for those in need, from helping urban flood victims to providing legal aid to countless individuals. Now it's time for us to raise our voices."

Actor Osama Tahir shared Pasha's statement on his Insta Story, appealing for prayers for Nasir's swift and safe return. Besides Tahir, celebrities such as Adnan Malik, Hania Aamir and Nimra Bucha shared the clip on their Insta Stories to raise awareness about Nasir and Pasha's plight.

According to Pasha's account in a video detailing the incident, the abduction occurred late Thursday night as they were returning home after dinner around 11pm. Their vehicle was intercepted by another car, and approximately 15 men dressed in plainclothes and armed with pistols surrounded them. Nasir was forcibly taken away, with the perpetrators providing no explanation or justification for their actions. Pasha, in an emotional plea, requested prayers for Nasir's safe recovery.