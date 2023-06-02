Celebrities pray for Jibran Nasir's safe return, show support for Mansha Pasha

Jibran Nasir, a prominent human rights activist and lawyer, was "abducted" by unidentified men in Karachi on Thursday.
Shared by his wife, actress Mansha Pasha, the news of his disappearance immediately triggered alarm and concern within the entertainment industry, leading to widespread calls for his safe return.
Celebrities and influencers united in support of the lawyer, who has fearlessly raised his voice for numerous communities.
Actor Osman Khalid Butt expressed the hope in a tweet, "May we see you back home soon - and safe, brother." Butt also urged Pasha to stay strong during this challenging time.
Ameen.
May we see you back home soon - and safe, brother. https://t.co/vGdwFpkZ3H— Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) June 1, 2023
Stay strong, @manshapasha
Still reeling.— Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) June 1, 2023
Renowned filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy took to her Insta Story, expressing a grim sentiment, "There is no one left. They have silenced everyone."
Ziauddin Yousafzai, father of Malala Yousafzai, also shared his heartbreak on the microblogging site, saying, "My heart breaks for the abduction of Jibran Nasir, a champion of human rights. Jibran is the voice of the voiceless." He called upon everyone to join Pasha in advocating for the activist's release.
Comedian Ali Gul Pir shared a thought-provoking quote to remind observers of the dangers of remaining silent. "First they came for them and we didn't say anything. Then they came for us..." he wrote. Furthermore, he emphasized, "Jibran Nasir has always stood up for those in need, from helping urban flood victims to providing legal aid to countless individuals. Now it's time for us to raise our voices."
First they came for them and we didn’t say anything. Then they came for us… #ReleaseJibranNasir— Ali Gul Pir (@Aligulpir) June 2, 2023
Actor Osama Tahir shared Pasha's statement on his Insta Story, appealing for prayers for Nasir's swift and safe return. Besides Tahir, celebrities such as Adnan Malik, Hania Aamir and Nimra Bucha shared the clip on their Insta Stories to raise awareness about Nasir and Pasha's plight.
According to Pasha's account in a video detailing the incident, the abduction occurred late Thursday night as they were returning home after dinner around 11pm. Their vehicle was intercepted by another car, and approximately 15 men dressed in plainclothes and armed with pistols surrounded them. Nasir was forcibly taken away, with the perpetrators providing no explanation or justification for their actions. Pasha, in an emotional plea, requested prayers for Nasir's safe recovery.
View this post on Instagram
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 03, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|298.9
|302.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.05
|936.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
