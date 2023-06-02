Search

Ushna Shah wearing black backless dress during Paris getaway steals spotlight

Noor Fatima 07:29 PM | 2 Jun, 2023
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)

From Disneyland to Paris, Pakistani actress Ushna Shah's romantic getaway with her darling husband — Hamza Amin — is all the buzz on the internet. The recently wed duo has been setting couple goals with their PDA filled photos and exclusive destinations all over the world, and the internet is in love.

After spending Eid ul Fitr in Austria, the Amins — as Shah likes to call themselves — were spotted attending the Grand Slam Championship in France then had the best time of their life at Disneyland, Paris, and finally went to the breathtaking Palace of Versailles.

The Habs star shared a carousel of candid moments from her Disneyland trip but her chic look to the Versailles was everything to die for.

Draped in a backless, strappy, and flowy black dress, donned with accessories of course, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan diva looked like a modern-day French princess.

Channeling her Marie Antoinette energy, Shah quipped, "Let 'em eat cake" while she posed on the balcony of the Palace overlooking the obedient gardens and an exquisitely designed waterfall.

The duo also posed on the steps of the Palace, while the actress shared another image of herself facing a window in the golden hour.

The Instagram post accumulated 26k+ likes within a short span.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.

Ushna Shah chimes in on Tere Bin debate on social media

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

