Ushna Shah wearing black backless dress during Paris getaway steals spotlight

From Disneyland to Paris, Pakistani actress Ushna Shah's romantic getaway with her darling husband — Hamza Amin — is all the buzz on the internet. The recently wed duo has been setting couple goals with their PDA filled photos and exclusive destinations all over the world, and the internet is in love.
After spending Eid ul Fitr in Austria, the Amins — as Shah likes to call themselves — were spotted attending the Grand Slam Championship in France then had the best time of their life at Disneyland, Paris, and finally went to the breathtaking Palace of Versailles.
The Habs star shared a carousel of candid moments from her Disneyland trip but her chic look to the Versailles was everything to die for.
Draped in a backless, strappy, and flowy black dress, donned with accessories of course, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan diva looked like a modern-day French princess.
Channeling her Marie Antoinette energy, Shah quipped, "Let 'em eat cake" while she posed on the balcony of the Palace overlooking the obedient gardens and an exquisitely designed waterfall.
The duo also posed on the steps of the Palace, while the actress shared another image of herself facing a window in the golden hour.
The Instagram post accumulated 26k+ likes within a short span.
On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 2, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|299
|302
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|81
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79
|79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.25
|766.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.26
|40.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.04
|41.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.17
|936.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.79
|174.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.96
|748.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.04
|317.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
