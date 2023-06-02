Pakistan set to launch direct Hajj flights to Makkah

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is ready to start direct Hajj flights to Makkah on Monday, according to a statement issued this week by the religious affairs ministry.

On May 21, the government began sending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia as part of the official Hajj programme. These domestic flights, however, have only so far landed in Madinah.

As the annual Islamic pilgrimage approaches, many Pakistani pilgrims in the kingdom have also begun relocating to Makkah.

"The first direct flights from Pakistan to Jeddah Airport are scheduled to begin on June 5," the government announced.

The flights to Makkah will depart from 10 towns throughout Pakistan, including Rahim Yar Khan and Sukkur, according to the state-owned Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) news agency.

After completing Hajj, the pilgrims will spend eight days in Madinah before continuing on to Makkah.

On July 4, Pakistan will begin the post-hajj flight operation to return its citizens back from Saudi Arabia.

In January, the kingdom lifted the 65-year-old age restriction and reinstated Pakistan's pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims.

The nation intends to send 80,000 people on pilgrimage as part of a government programme, with the remaining participants being assisted by private tour companies.