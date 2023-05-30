Breaking: Pakistanis can still apply for Hajj 2023 under govt scheme and here's the deadline

ISLAMABAD - Authorities have decided to accept fresh applications for this year's Hajj under the government scheme.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony disclosed on Tuesday that on a first come first serve basis, those intending to perform Hajj 2023 can still apply under the government scheme.

According to the tweet posted on the official Twitter handle of the ministry, the applicants can apply for these limited seats till June 2nd.

'Applicants can submit their application to Section Officer Hajj Policy, First Floor, Kohsar Block, Pakistan Secretariat,' the ministry said in the tweet.

It bears mentioning that the deadline for applicants ended a few weeks back; however, for the limited seats there is still an opportunity as announced by the ministry.

For this year's Hajj, a 50 percent quota had been reserved for the Sponsorship Scheme which is a special facility given to Hajj pilgrims seeking foreign exchange from abroad in the specific dollar account of the religious affairs ministry.

The government had set Hajj expenses at Rs1.175 million per pilgrim, 68% more than the last year's expenses which apparently became a reason for many of Muslims to avoid performing the ritual amid skyrocketing inflation.

It is noteworthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia would be welcoming pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.