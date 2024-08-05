Search

Immigration

Anti-immigration protests shake up UK with multiple casualties: Details inside

Web Desk
01:46 PM | 5 Aug, 2024
Anti-immigration protests shake up UK with multiple casualties: Details inside

LONDON - The United Kingdom (UK) seems to be in the grip of unrest as a group of far-right activists broke into a hotel believed to be housing asylum-seekers on Sunday.

The severity of the protests could be gauged form the fact that recently three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport in northwest England, triggering unrest in British towns and cities.

The Holiday Inn Express hotel in Rotherham, near Sheffield garnered spotlight as videos showed officers with shields targeted by a barrage of projectiles outside the facility.

Consequently, the protesters could be seen storming the building and removing chairs from inside to use as weapons. The horrific scenes also depicted a small fire while windows in the hotel were smashed.

The violence is not limited to a single spot in the city as Staffordshire police confirmed that another hotel believed to have sheltered asylum-seekers was targeted near Birmingham.

An official statement in this regard said that a large group of individuals have been throwing projectiles, smashing windows, starting fires and targeting police at the hotel in the town of Tamworth; one officer was also left injured in the confrontation.

It is to be highlighted that media reports imply that there were more anti-immigration protests and counter-demonstrations elsewhere, including the northeastern city of Middlesborough.

In the cities of Liverpool, Bolton and Southport, extra ordinary measures were taken as the police were granted the right to issue dispersal orders, permitting them to stop protests from taking place on Sunday.

Commenting on the developments, newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the events as "far-right thuggery."

"We will do whatever it takes to bring these thugs to justice," said Starmer.

"These thugs are mobile, they move from community to community, and we must have a police response that can do the same," he added.

"Mosques being attacked because they're mosques — the far-right are showing who they are. We have to show who we are in response to that," Starmer noted.

Meanwhile, Britain's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper branded the "criminal, violent attack" on the hotel utterly appalling adding that police had full Government support for the strongest action against those responsible.

As far as the arrests are concerned, around 100 people were arrested after far-right rallies in Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, Blackpool and Hull, as well as Belfast in Northern Ireland.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

01:46 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Anti-immigration protests shake up UK with multiple casualties: ...

08:06 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Canada plans reducing entry of temporary residents, confirms minister

07:51 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Chinese to visit Pakistan visa-free starting this month, confirms PM ...

07:44 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Pakistan to allow Iraqi nationals visa-free entry: Details inside

07:37 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Visa free entry for India, Afghanistan? Interior ministry addresses ...

11:36 AM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistanis doing propaganda to face visa troubles, confirms UAE envoy

Advertisement

Latest

04:07 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

DG ISPR addresses press conference on security situation in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

03:02 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Gold extends loses in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 5 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.55
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.80 356.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.80 76.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 184.80 186.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36.00
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.00 917.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.40 204.40
Swedish Krona SEK 26.60 26.90
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: