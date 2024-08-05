Bangladesh protest: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns after army’s ultimatum, flees to India

DHAKA – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned from the post after 15-year-long rule as protests against her government’s policy regarding quota system in jobs intensified.

Tens of thousands of protesters hit the streets and clashed with security officials, demanding Hasina's resignation. At least 98 people were killed in Sunday violence, with total causalities surging to 300.

The protests were launched by students on July 19 against the quota system for government jobs.

After resigning as prime minister, she left the country in a military helicopter for India as protesters stormed his palace to press their demand.

In January this year, Sheikh Hasina was sworn in as Bangladesh's prime minister for a straight fourth term after her party won a an election boycotted by the main opposition in the country.

At least 43 people were killed and hundreds injured in clashes in Bangladesh on Sunday, as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse tens of thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of Sheikh Hasina.

In response, the government declared an indefinite nationwide curfew starting at 6 PM on Sunday, marking the first such action during the current protests, which began last month. Additionally, a three-day general holiday was announced starting Monday.

The unrest, which led to the shutdown of internet services, poses the biggest challenge to Hasina since deadly protests erupted in January following her fourth consecutive election victory, which was boycotted by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Last month, at least 150 people were killed, and thousands injured in violence triggered by student groups protesting against quotas for government jobs. The protests paused after the Supreme Court eliminated most quotas, but students resumed sporadic protests last week, demanding justice for the families of those killed.

More to follow...