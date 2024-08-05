Search

Top NewsWorld

Bangladesh protest: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns after army’s ultimatum, flees to India

Web Desk
02:43 PM | 5 Aug, 2024
Bangladesh protest: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns after army’s ultimatum, flees to India
Source: File Photo

DHAKA – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned from the post after 15-year-long rule as protests against her government’s policy regarding quota system in jobs intensified.

Tens of thousands of protesters hit the streets and clashed with security officials, demanding Hasina's resignation. At least 98 people were killed in Sunday violence, with total causalities surging to 300.

The protests were launched by students on July 19 against the quota system for government jobs.

After resigning as prime minister, she left the country in a military helicopter for India as protesters stormed his palace to press their demand.

In January this year, Sheikh Hasina was sworn in as Bangladesh's prime minister for a straight fourth term after her party won a an election boycotted by the main opposition in the country.

At least 43 people were killed and hundreds injured in clashes in Bangladesh on Sunday, as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse tens of thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of Sheikh Hasina.

In response, the government declared an indefinite nationwide curfew starting at 6 PM on Sunday, marking the first such action during the current protests, which began last month. Additionally, a three-day general holiday was announced starting Monday.

The unrest, which led to the shutdown of internet services, poses the biggest challenge to Hasina since deadly protests erupted in January following her fourth consecutive election victory, which was boycotted by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Last month, at least 150 people were killed, and thousands injured in violence triggered by student groups protesting against quotas for government jobs. The protests paused after the Supreme Court eliminated most quotas, but students resumed sporadic protests last week, demanding justice for the families of those killed.

More to follow...

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

03:18 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh army chief announces interim setup as PM Hasina quits

02:43 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh protest: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns after army’s ...

08:44 AM | 5 Aug, 2024

Pakistan observes Youm-e-Istehsal today amid calls for restoration of ...

10:39 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Pakistan issues advisory for students as violent protests resume in ...

09:58 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Imran Khan 'rules out' any out-of-court settlement with govt or army

08:59 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

PIA initiates action against 'General Bajwa's brother'

Most viewed

09:57 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan, Turkmenistan agree to expedite work on TAPI pipeline project

08:29 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Two policemen killed in militant attack on judges' convoy in Tank

11:59 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Pakistan approves privatisation plan for 24 loss-making state entities

11:48 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Pakistan to hold final auction for PIA in October

07:52 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

43 killed, hundreds injured in Bangladesh as Hasina rejects calls for ...

12:02 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Indian boy arrested for raping cow in Bhopal state

Advertisement

Latest

04:07 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

DG ISPR addresses press conference on security situation in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

03:02 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Gold extends loses in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 5 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.55
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.80 356.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.80 76.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 184.80 186.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36.00
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.00 917.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.40 204.40
Swedish Krona SEK 26.60 26.90
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: