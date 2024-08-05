Gold extends loses in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold registered losses on opening day of the new business week amid decline in international rates on Monday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs300 to settle at Rs256,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dipped by Rs258 to settle at Rs219,907.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $16 to reach $2,417 per ounces.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola price stood at Rs2,900 and 10-gram was traded at Rs2,486.28 without any change.

On Saturday, per tola price decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs256,800. Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs429 to reach Rs220,165.