Search

Gold & Silver

Gold extends loses in Pakistan; check latest rates

03:02 PM | 5 Aug, 2024
Gold extends loses in Pakistan; check latest rates
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold registered losses on opening day of the new business week amid decline in international rates on Monday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs300 to settle at Rs256,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dipped by Rs258 to settle at Rs219,907.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $16 to reach $2,417 per ounces. 

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola price stood at Rs2,900 and 10-gram was traded at Rs2,486.28 without any change.

On Saturday, per tola price decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs256,800. Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs429 to reach Rs220,165.

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 5 August 2024

Gold & Silver

03:02 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Gold extends loses in Pakistan; check latest rates

04:17 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Gold prices see slight dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

11:02 AM | 3 Aug, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan Today - 3 August 2024

01:59 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Gold reaches record high in Pakistan after Rs2,400 per tola increase

04:17 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Gold prices up by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

02:30 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan as per tola price reaches Rs253,500

Advertisement

Latest

04:07 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

DG ISPR addresses press conference on security situation in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

03:02 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Gold extends loses in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 5 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.55
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.80 356.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.80 76.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 184.80 186.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36.00
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.00 917.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.40 204.40
Swedish Krona SEK 26.60 26.90
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: