Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 November 2022
08:29 AM | 5 Nov, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs138,700 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 118,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 108,960 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 127,450.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Karachi
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Islamabad
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Peshawar
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Quetta
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Sialkot
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Attock
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Gujranwala
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Jehlum
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Multan
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Gujrat
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Nawabshah
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Chakwal
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Hyderabad
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Nowshehra
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Sargodha
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Faisalabad
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
- Imran Khan attack: PTI leaders booked over violent protests, clash ...02:12 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
- PM Shehbaz set for maiden Egypt visit to jointly chair COP27 moot01:44 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
- Spewing of venom against state institutions won't be tolerated: ...01:05 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
- Special Sikh Yatri Train derailed while coming from Karachi to ...12:33 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
- SLvENG: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against England in T20 WC must-win ...12:00 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Mehwish Hayat, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Kumail Nanjiani to collect funds for flood victims
08:12 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
- Kangana Ranaut falls into river during shoot11:02 AM | 5 Nov, 2022
- Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy announces Rs10m grant for Pakistani women ...10:00 AM | 5 Nov, 2022
- Feroze Khan releases his first song on Youtube amid family dispute09:32 AM | 5 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022