Gold prices increase in Pakistan

The gold prices increased after two days of decline in both global and local markets on Wednesday.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce increased by $10, bringing the new global price to $2,372.

Meanwhile, in local jewelry markets, the price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by 600 rupees, reaching a new price of 245,600 rupees. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by 514 rupees, bringing it to 210,562 rupees.

Contrary to the rise in gold prices, the price of silver per tola remained unchanged at 2,900 rupees, and the price of 10 grams of silver also stayed stable at 2,486.28 rupees. Representatives from the bullion market stated that due to reduced buying activities, the price of gold per tola in local markets was determined to be 2,500 rupees undercast.

It is noteworthy that there had been a trend of declining gold prices over the past two days.