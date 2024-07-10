Search

Gold prices increase in Pakistan

01:25 PM | 10 Jul, 2024
Gold prices increase in Pakistan

The gold prices increased after two days of decline in both global and local markets on Wednesday.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce increased by $10, bringing the new global price to $2,372.

Meanwhile, in local jewelry markets, the price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by 600 rupees, reaching a new price of 245,600 rupees. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by 514 rupees, bringing it to 210,562 rupees.

Contrary to the rise in gold prices, the price of silver per tola remained unchanged at 2,900 rupees, and the price of 10 grams of silver also stayed stable at 2,486.28 rupees. Representatives from the bullion market stated that due to reduced buying activities, the price of gold per tola in local markets was determined to be 2,500 rupees undercast.

It is noteworthy that there had been a trend of declining gold prices over the past two days.

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 10 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 10, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.7.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.8 280.75
Euro EUR 294.45 297.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.42
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.62 748.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.25 205.25
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.12 40.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.60 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.85 916.85
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.25 204.25
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

