Over 500 shops gutted as massive fire breaks out at Islamabad Sunday Bazar

ISLAMABAD – More than 500 shops turned into ashes after a massive fire erupted at a Sunday Bazaar located near Srinagar Highway in federal capital city on Wednesday.
A large number of fire engines including from the Pakistan Navy and Air Force participated in the operate to extinguish the fire. There are reports of life losses or injuries in the incident so far.
The blaze started from the shoes and cloth section of the market and it later engulfed the other nearby shops.
CDA chairman and commissioner Islamabad, deputy commissioner and other officers of administration also reached the site and monitored the operation and relief activities.
The fire brigade officials managed to overcome the blaze after long operation while cooling process is underway at the time of reporting this story.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the fire incident and contacted Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa. He directed the officials to monitor the operation on the spot.
He also instructed the federal capital administration to use all resources to douse the massive fire.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 10, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.62
|748.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.85
|916.85
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.25
|204.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.