Over 500 shops gutted as massive fire breaks out at Islamabad Sunday Bazar

ISLAMABAD – More than 500 shops turned into ashes after a massive fire erupted at a Sunday Bazaar located near Srinagar Highway in federal capital city on Wednesday.

A large number of fire engines including from the Pakistan Navy and Air Force participated in the operate to extinguish the fire. There are reports of life losses or injuries in the incident so far.

The blaze started from the shoes and cloth section of the market and it later engulfed the other nearby shops.

CDA chairman and commissioner Islamabad, deputy commissioner and other officers of administration also reached the site and monitored the operation and relief activities.

The fire brigade officials managed to overcome the blaze after long operation while cooling process is underway at the time of reporting this story.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the fire incident and contacted Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa. He directed the officials to monitor the operation on the spot.

He also instructed the federal capital administration to use all resources to douse the massive fire.