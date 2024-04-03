Sindh government jobs 2024; check latest announcement

KARACHI – In a major development, the Sindh government has lifted ban on fresh recruitments in all public departments.

A spokesperson of the provincial government said the decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The chief minister directed the law minister and advocate general to move the courts if there are any legal restrictions regarding recruitments in government departments.

Meanwhile, projects worth $100 million have been initiated for Karachi water and sewerage with the assistance of donor agencies. The projects aim at ensuring provision of clean water and improving water board’s infrastructure.

He said the 40 percent of the cost would be given by the World Bank and AIIB each while remaining 20% will be paid by the provincial government.

Primary School Teachers Jobs in Sindh

On the other hand, Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah has withdrawn ban on hiring of teachers for primary and junior elementary schools.

He said the process for recruitment for teachers will be started after Eidul Fitr 2024. He asked the candidates to get their documents prepared to apply for the jobs.