Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

Foreign workers, international students beyond Canada's absorption capacity, says Trudeau

Web Desk
07:12 PM | 3 Apr, 2024
Foreign workers, international students beyond Canada's absorption capacity, says Trudeau

TORONTO - Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has said that temporary foreign workers and international students have grown at a rate far beyond what Canada has been able to absorb.

Addressing an event, the prime minister explained that in 2017, two percent of Canada’s population was made up of temporary immigrants but presently, the figure is 7.5 percent.

'That’s something we need to get back under control,' Trudeau said in a vied reference towards probable future changes in the immigration regime.

Trudeau, who has rarely spoken against immigrants, also said that this situation is causing mental health issues for international students and making businesses rely on temporary foreign workers, which lowers wages in certain industries.

“We want to get those numbers down. It’s a responsible approach to immigration that continues on our permanent residents, as we have, but also hold the line a little more on the temporary immigration that has caused so much pressure in our communities,” said Trudeau at the event in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

It bears mentioning that Canada has already announced to reduce the number of international students by 35 percent as compared to 2023.

As far as the temporary residents are concerned, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced last month that Ottawa will set targets for the number of temporary residents allowed into Canada to ensure sustainable growth.

In this regard, the cap would be introduced for the first time as the country grapples with the challenge of housing crisis and inflation.

As far as the statistics are concerned, there are currently about 2.5 million temporary residents in Canada, which comprise about 6.2 percent of the overall population.

The temporary residents include students, asylum seekers, and temporary workers but Immigration Minister Marc Miller said he hopes to reduce this figure to about five percent over the next three years. 

The first cap would be set up in September this year as the immigration minister said the move is to ensure "sustainable" growth in the number of temporary residents coming into the country.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

07:12 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Foreign workers, international students beyond Canada's absorption ...

02:45 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

New Zealand to amend strict visa conditions for overseas parents

10:00 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

US lists third gender option on immigration form for the first time

09:47 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Taiwan relaxes visa rules with fresh changes to immigration act: Here ...

09:36 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Japan okays eVisa service but for this country

01:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Australia rejects over 50,000 student visa applications: Here are ...

Immigration

11:21 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

US visa wait time to go down but only for these applicants

11:41 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Sri Lanka to extend visa free entry for these countries: Details ...

02:27 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Japan to allow foreign nursing workers to visit elderly with fresh ...

02:10 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Schengen zone expands as Bulgaria, Romania join bloc

Advertisement

Latest

07:12 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Foreign workers, international students beyond Canada's absorption capacity, says Trudeau

Gold & Silver

02:46 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Gold prices up by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 3 April 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 281.25
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.4 748.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.06 40.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.55 913.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.17 731.17
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 308.43 310.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: