Man observing Itikaf booked for raping fellow worshipper in Punjab’s Kot Addu

MULTAN – A man, who was observing Itikaf at a mosque, was arrested for allegedly raping a boy in Kot Addu city of Punjab, it emerged on Wednesday.

Police said the suspect, 28, and victim, 13 were observing Itikaf at a mosque where the incident occurred last night.

The victim told police that the suspect took him to his separate place and assaulted him, adding that he could not call for help as the former had placed a hand on his mouth.

Police have registered a case against the suspect on a complaint lodged by his father. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

The father, in his application, stated that he was informed about the incident by Imam of the mosque, adding that the suspect raped his son in a washroom.