Pakistan announces Eidul Fitr 2024 holidays

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved four public holidays on the eve of the Eidul Fitr 2024.
The Eid holidays will commence from April 10 to April 13 while all educational and offices will resume on April 15 as there is Sunday on April 14.
Earlier this week, Pakistan Meteorological Department shared moon calendar 1445-1446 AH as Muslims in Pakistan and parts of the world are eagerly anticipating Eidul Fitr 2024.
In a statement, Met Office predicted Eidul-Fitr to be held on April 10. It said Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted on April 9, 2024 (Tuesday).
As per the PMD prediction, the crescent would be visible for over 50 minutes on April 9, with clear skies expected in most parts of Pakistan, although northern areas might experience cloudy conditions.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.4
|748.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.55
|913.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.17
|731.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
