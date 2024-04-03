Pakistan announces Eidul Fitr 2024 holidays

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved four public holidays on the eve of the Eidul Fitr 2024.

Eid ul fitr 2024 holidays in Pakistan

The Eid holidays will commence from April 10 to April 13 while all educational and offices will resume on April 15 as there is Sunday on April 14.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Meteorological Department shared moon calendar 1445-1446 AH as Muslims in Pakistan and parts of the world are eagerly anticipating Eidul Fitr 2024.

In a statement, Met Office predicted Eidul-Fitr to be held on April 10. It said Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted on April 9, 2024 (Tuesday).

As per the PMD prediction, the crescent would be visible for over 50 minutes on April 9, with clear skies expected in most parts of Pakistan, although northern areas might experience cloudy conditions.