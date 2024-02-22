Search

Eidul Fitr Holidays 2024: UAE residents to enjoy week long vacation this year

Web Desk
12:24 PM | 22 Feb, 2024
Residents in United Arab Emirates will get long holiday this year to mark Eidul-Fitr - one of two major holidays celebrated by Muslims.

As people in Emirates are waiting for official announcement of Eidul-Fitr holidays, residents are expected to get six-day holiday in 2024. The official dates are yet to be confirmed in light of Moon-sightings, but the UAE government earlier outlined tentative plans for the 2024 festival.

Eidul-Fitr holidays start from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 in the Islamic calendar. This year, If Eid falls on April 10, residents will get a prolonged break from April 15.

For those who are looking to get additional holidays can get Monday, April 8 off work, and enjoy the nine-day holiday.

As per the Met Office predictions, Ramadan 2024 will start from March 11, 2024, with Eid al-Fitr likely beginning on Wednesday April 10.

This year, the holiest month's duration is expected to be 30 days in the Kingdom, leading to a six-day holiday for employees across public and private sectors.

12:24 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

