Eidul Fitr Holidays 2024: UAE residents to enjoy week long vacation this year

Residents in United Arab Emirates will get long holiday this year to mark Eidul-Fitr - one of two major holidays celebrated by Muslims.
As people in Emirates are waiting for official announcement of Eidul-Fitr holidays, residents are expected to get six-day holiday in 2024. The official dates are yet to be confirmed in light of Moon-sightings, but the UAE government earlier outlined tentative plans for the 2024 festival.
Eidul-Fitr holidays start from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 in the Islamic calendar. This year, If Eid falls on April 10, residents will get a prolonged break from April 15.
For those who are looking to get additional holidays can get Monday, April 8 off work, and enjoy the nine-day holiday.
As per the Met Office predictions, Ramadan 2024 will start from March 11, 2024, with Eid al-Fitr likely beginning on Wednesday April 10.
This year, the holiest month's duration is expected to be 30 days in the Kingdom, leading to a six-day holiday for employees across public and private sectors.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300.2
|303.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.6
|354.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.15
|183.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.15
|209.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.1
|209.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
