When will Ramadan 2024 begin in Pakistan?

02:31 PM | 22 Jan, 2024
When will Ramadan 2024 begin in Pakistan?

KARACHI – Pakistanis are gearing up for the holy month of Ramadan, as the expected start date is less than two months away.

According to astronomers, the first day of Ramadan in Pakistan is projected to be on March 11, although the final date will be officially announced by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after the sighting of the moon.

Muslims worldwide will welcome Ramadan in March, marking the arrival of the holy month in the winter season after 26 years.

In Saudi Arabia, the first day of Ramadan has also been disclosed.

Astronomers suggest that starting from 2024, Ramadan will consistently fall in the winter season, but for the initial two years, the concluding part of Ramadan will coincide with the spring season.

According to astronomical predictions, Ramadan will be observed in the winter season until 2031, followed by eight years of it occurring in the autumn season until 2039.

