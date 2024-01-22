Imran Khan's second AI-generated message from jail goes viral

RAWALPINIDI – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan has been in jail since August last year but he continues to connect with the world using the Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The cricketer turned politician seems to be in high spirits despite facing over 150 cases as he shared second message from jail, which was then fleshed out by his team and passed through a voice clone AI tool.

Imran Khan’s second message for his supporters was for a virtual convention that occurred on Sunday. The AI voice message of a jailed Pakistani leader was reportedly played at the International Convention.

This time, a convention of the former ruling party was moderated by former TV show host Dr Moeed Pirzada with a panel of Salman Akram Raja, Khaled Beydoun, and Turgay Evren. PTI founder's message was then played at the end of the convention on social sites and video streaming platforms.

Khan's speech started with his tirade on Israeli forces over Palestinian genocide in Gaza, he then lambasted incumbent authorities for allegedly bending law to keep PTI out of political race.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message at the #InternationalVirtualConvention (AI generated voice). pic.twitter.com/LVa3DLE7Lk — ISF - Official (@ISFPakistan) January 22, 2024

PTI founder, 71, said powerful quarters did not like his approach for an independent foreign policy, and raised his voice for crackdown on PTI workers and leaders beside the verdict on electoral process.

The event comes a day after PTI held its second virtual rally which was streamed on social media sites. During the PTI second virtual Jalsa, internet service was disrupted across Pakistan.