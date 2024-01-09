Imran Khan owns Economist op-ed content, says AI used to write raging piece

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan’s article published by The Economist triggered huge reactions and the piece became most-read article by British publication since 2007 as former cricket dialed his tirade against powerful quarters despite having his back against wall.

In the raging piece, PTI founder termed upcoming elections as a farce and it raised questions as the outspoken politician is not given air time in local media. As the article caused an uproar, the ousted prime minister said the piece published by The Economist was finalised using Artificial Intelligence.

Sharing his side with journalists at Adiala Jail during the court trial, Khan said the article was based on points he dictated to his team, which were later formed into words through use of artificial intelligence.

The article triggered response from the country’s interim information minister Murtaza Solangi who announced Islamabad’s plan to write to a British publication about it.

After facing grilling online, Solangi said it is not an issue that someone cannot write an article or a book from jail but pointed out that the article in question has not been written by Imran Khan. Calling it the ghost article in the name of the former PTI chairman, he said it is puzzling and disconcerting that such an esteemed media outlet published an article in the name of an individual who has been convicted.

Imran’s article in the top newspaper was a big hit as it has been reposted at least seven times from the publication’s official account on social media. The posts amassed a whopping 25 million views.