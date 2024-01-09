Imran Khan owns Economist op-ed content, says AI used to write raging piece

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan’s article published by The Economist triggered huge reactions and the piece became most-read article by British publication since 2007 as former cricket dialed his tirade against powerful quarters despite having his back against wall.
In the raging piece, PTI founder termed upcoming elections as a farce and it raised questions as the outspoken politician is not given air time in local media. As the article caused an uproar, the ousted prime minister said the piece published by The Economist was finalised using Artificial Intelligence.
Sharing his side with journalists at Adiala Jail during the court trial, Khan said the article was based on points he dictated to his team, which were later formed into words through use of artificial intelligence.
The article triggered response from the country’s interim information minister Murtaza Solangi who announced Islamabad’s plan to write to a British publication about it.
After facing grilling online, Solangi said it is not an issue that someone cannot write an article or a book from jail but pointed out that the article in question has not been written by Imran Khan. Calling it the ghost article in the name of the former PTI chairman, he said it is puzzling and disconcerting that such an esteemed media outlet published an article in the name of an individual who has been convicted.
Imran’s article in the top newspaper was a big hit as it has been reposted at least seven times from the publication’s official account on social media. The posts amassed a whopping 25 million views.
Pakistani rupee witnessed marginal losses against US dollar in the open market.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 308 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 74.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.75
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.99
|756.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.05
|36.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|912.77
|921.77
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.53
|61.13
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.76
|177.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.38
|739.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.42
|333.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.2
|8.35
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw downward trend amid losses in the international billion market.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,100, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,271.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers at Rs164,625 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal moved down by $10 and reached $2,034.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.