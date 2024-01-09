Motorway M-2, M-5 among several sections closed as dense fog disrupts travel

LAHORE – Disruption of road traffic on motorways and other intra-city routes continued as foggy weather badly affected visibility in Punjab and KP plains.

On Tuesday, thick fog blanketed plains areas of Punjab between Monday and Tuesday, stopping traffic flow at Motorways and causing deadly accidents.

Motorway spokesperson shared an update about the closure of M-2, M-4 from Shorkot to Pindi Bhattian and Motorway M5 from Shershah to Uch Sharif.

Several other sections of Motorways and Highways were also closed with very little visibility, especially in the wee hours and morning time.

NHMP urged commuters to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling, and urged drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

Motorway police also urged masses to avoid unnecessary travelling as fog affected traffic at National Highway due to low visibility.