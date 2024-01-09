Punjab Winter Vacations latest update here

End of the fun months for school-going students in the country's most populated region Punjab as all educational institutions are set to reopen from January 10 but with different opening and closure timings.

The recent announcement by interim government sparked mixed feelings among students. Winter break is almost over and the school bells are going to start ringing from tomorrow, calling students back who enjoyed frosty season in their cozy homes.

As people were looking for further holidays, Punjab Interim Chief Minister Naqvi said there would be no more extensions in holidays for schools and colleges despite the weather being extremely cold.

Following the 22-day break, the reopening of schools is slated for January 10, 2024 Wednesday.

In late December, the interim setup extended winter vacations until January 9, 2024.

As schools are set to re-open, users expressed worries about the health and safety of juniors, in the face of bone-chilling weather.

Meanwhile, Punjab announced revised school timings in a little sigh of relief and for the next two weeks, classes will start from 9:30 am.