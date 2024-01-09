Islamabad Weather Update: Pakistan's capital shivers as temperature dips amid biting cold

Thick fog has blanketed parts of the country including capital Islamabad as Met Office warns of temperatures plunging to as low as 0 degrees amid ongoing cold snap. People in twin cities woke up to frosty weather, as recent weather spell continued sporadically throughout the week.

Flights were also canceled at Islamabad airport on Monday, and Tuesday due to dense fog as weather caused disruptions for commuters.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Islamabad Rain Update

On Tuesday, there is no chance of rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other parts of the region.

Islamabad temperature today

Amid frosty weather, mercury in the capital remains in single digit and the mercury is expected to dip at night.

Humidity was recorded at around 50 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7km/h. UV Index was recorded moderate with visibility around 2-3km.

Islamabad Air Quality

Despite being nestled in Marhala Hills, the air quality of the city was recorded at over 225 which is Very Unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Pakistan Weather outlook

PMD warns that dense fog likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Sindh during this week. Citizens are advised to be cautious.

Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab due to dense fog.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures in Pakistan

Leh, Skardu -08, Gupis, Kalam -06, Gilgit -05, Astore 04, Dir and Zhob -03.