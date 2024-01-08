Quetta Weather Update: Temperature to drop to -4 today

Mainly cold and cloudy weather is expected in most of upper and western parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm, snow over mountains, is likely in northern Balochistan.

PMD, in its advisory, said extremely cold weather will prevail and mercury will drop sharply in the last couple of days under latest weather situation.

Quetta temperature today

The mercury was recorded at around 6°C at morning, while the temperature is expected to drop to -4 in the night. Humidity was recorded at around 100 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7km/h.

Quetta Air Quality

Quetta's air quality was recorded at 58AQI, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

It is recommended that people should reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan's Weather Outlook

Light rain/drizzle may occur in upper Punjab, Potohar region and Kashmir.

Dense fog and smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad two degree centigrade, Lahore and Quetta six, Karachi fourteen, Peshawar and Muzafarabad three, Gilgit minus-three and Murree one degree centigrade.