Pakistan rejects designation as ‘country of particular concern’ by US

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday firmly dismissed its categorization as “a country of particular concern” by the US, condemning it as an assessment detached from actual conditions.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch expressed profound dismay over the designation, calling it biased and arbitrary, lacking connection with the true realities on the ground.

In a statement, the spokesperson emphasised Pakistan’s pluralistic nature and its robust tradition of interfaith harmony. She highlighted the country’s commitment to promoting religious freedom and safeguarding minority rights, aligning with its constitutional principles.

Highlighting a perceived discrepancy, the spokesperson raised concerns about India’s exclusion from the US State Department’s list despite reported violations of religious freedom. This omission, despite recommendations from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and international human rights groups, raised doubts about the credibility and transparency of the process.

Pakistan critiqued such unilateral and discriminatory actions, believing they hindered global efforts to promote religious tolerance. The spokesperson advocated for constructive engagement and mutual respect as essential tools in combating religious intolerance, xenophobia, and Islamophobia.

Pakistan conveyed its concerns about the designation to the US, emphasizing the importance of bilateral dialogue.