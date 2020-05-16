Coronavirus outbreak: ECC approves ‘Emergency Cash Assistance’ for labourers

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the Emergency Cash Assistance to assist the labour whose livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 lockdown imposed to contain the spread of corona infections.

While chairing the ECCmeeting in Islamabad, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

The Prime Minister on 3rd of this month announced that the amount collected through PM’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Assistance Fund 2020 will be used to assist the labour whose livelihood have been affected due to lockdown.

Provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Batistan (GB) and ICT will be allocated quota in Ehsaas Labour assistance in accordance with their population.

Cash disbursement of 12000, rupees (one time assistance) will be made to eligible applicants through existing payment mechanism of BISP.