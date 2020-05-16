Coronavirus outbreak: ECC approves ‘Emergency Cash Assistance’ for labourers
Web Desk
08:55 AM | 16 May, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak: ECC approves ‘Emergency Cash Assistance’ for labourers
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the Emergency Cash Assistance to assist the labour whose livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 lockdown imposed to contain the spread of corona infections.

While chairing the ECCmeeting in Islamabad, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

The Prime Minister on 3rd of this month announced that the amount collected through PM’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Assistance Fund 2020 will be used to assist the labour whose livelihood have been affected due to lockdown.

Provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Batistan (GB) and ICT will be allocated quota in Ehsaas Labour assistance in accordance with their population.

Cash disbursement of 12000, rupees (one time assistance) will be made to eligible applicants through existing payment mechanism of BISP.

More From This Category
Pakistan rejects Indian army chief’s ...
10:13 PM | 16 May, 2020
Inter-city bus, online taxi services to resume in ...
09:10 PM | 16 May, 2020
249 Pakistanis stranded in Khartoum leave for home
08:37 PM | 16 May, 2020
Punjab set to reopen shopping malls amid spike in ...
07:33 PM | 16 May, 2020
Eid crescent sighting on May 23
07:11 PM | 16 May, 2020
President signs GB Caretaker Government Amendment ...
05:20 PM | 16 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Moin Akhtar is in every house, he's in every heart: Anwar Maqsood
06:17 PM | 16 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr