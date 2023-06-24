Pakistan wins 9 gold medals at Special World Games Athletics so far

BERLIN – Muhammad Luqman of Pakistan won a gold medal in the 100m race of the Special World Games Athletics.

Muhammad Luqman completed the distance of 100m in 15.21 seconds. He also won a silver medal by taking the second position in long jump.

While Pakistan's Mirwaiz won the silver medal in the 3000m race. He completed this distance in 10 minutes and 11 seconds. So far, Pakistan has won a total of 9 gold medals in the Special Olympics World Games here.

In powerlifting, Pakistan's Habibullah won gold medal in deadlift in 83kg weight category. Besides, Habibullah won silver medals in squat, bench press and combined weight.

In the match played for the third place in the mixed field hockey event, Pakistan won the bronze medal by defeating Paraguay by 3-2 goals.

It should be noted that Pakistan has participated in the hockey event of the World Games for the first time.

In swimming 50m freestyle, Hasan Patel of Pakistan won the bronze medal by completing the distance in 1 minute and 03.93 seconds.

Pakistan's Sadia Junaid won the silver medal in the women's singles event of the tennis event

In the basketball event, Pakistan Unified Men won the bronze medal by defeating Pakistan Unified Mix.