Pakistani national Imran Khan, daughter die in Sharjah house fire

SHARJAH – A Pakistani man and his daughter died after their apartment in a building caught fire in Sharjah in the wee hours of Friday.

Reports said the victim has been identified as Imran Khan, who was employed at a private company. His wife and two other children suffered serious injuries and they have been shifted a hospital for treatment.

The survivors of the horrific incident have been admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Al Qassimia Hospital in Sharjah.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan mission in the UAE has expressed sorrow over the incident. It said that officials are in contact with the family in these tough times.

An official of the embassy was also in contact with the company where Imran Khas employed with. He said the support of the victims’ family is being ensured.