Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan welcomes provisional measures ordered by ICJ against Israeli genocide in Gaza

Web Desk
09:30 PM | 26 Jan, 2024
Pakistan welcomes provisional measures ordered by ICJ against Israeli genocide in Gaza
Source: File photo

Pakistan on Friday welcomed the "provisional measures" ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the Israeli genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Gaza's Health Ministry said on Friday that the occupied Palestinian territory's death toll in Israeli airstrikes has climbed to more than 26,000 people with more than 64,400 wounded since October 7 when Hamas carried out surprise raids across the border inside Israel. 

In a statement on Friday, Foreign Office said, "Pakistan welcomes the provisional measures ordered today by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), whereby the Court has concluded that, prima facie, it has the jurisdiction to entertain the case against Israel and that South Africa’s claims of genocide are “plausible”. 

"The ICJ has ordered Israel to urgently undertake a series of measures in relation to Palestinians in Gaza to prevent the commission of acts prohibited by the Genocide Convention including: killing members of the group; causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; and imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group.

"The Court has also ordered Israel to take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. 

"The implementation of these provisional measures requires an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to bring about an end to the suffering faced by the people of Gaza. 

"Since 7 October 2023, Israel has engaged in military aggression and criminal actions against the Palestinian people. We consider the ICJ’s ruling timely and a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the Palestinian people and international accountability of Israel. 

"Pakistan calls for the full and effective implementation of the ICJ’s decision so that basic human rights, dignity and identity of Palestinian people as a distinct group are upheld and protected, as stipulated by the UN Charter, relevant UN resolutions, and international law.

"Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support to the Palestinian people in their just and legitimate struggle for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination. With a similar spirit, Pakistan has supported the application filed by South Africa before the ICJ against Israel under the 1948 Genocide Convention, in follow up to which the Court today announced the provisional measures."

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

07:36 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Public holiday announced in Pakistan on Feb 5

02:57 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Pakistan requests China to rollover $2 billion loan

11:33 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

ICJ rejects Israel’s plea to dismiss Gaza genocide case

09:17 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Pakistan calls on UN to protect Muslim sites in India

09:22 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Pakistan Navy kicks off exercise ‘Sea Spark 2024’ to evaluate ...

03:19 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Pakistan approves import of live cattle from Brazil

Most viewed

02:13 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Has Punjab shut down schools, colleges for four days amid security ...

04:56 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Propaganda on social media aims to create chaos in Pakistan: COAS ...

10:52 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Punjab IGP issues update on school holidays amid terror threats

09:29 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, other sections closed for traffic due to ...

09:34 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Quetta on 'high alert' amid ...

05:50 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Pakistan face threats from four terrorist outfits ahead of elections ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:44 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari celebrates 34th bithday with husband in Shahi Qila

Gold & Silver Rate

03:08 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Gold prices go up in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 26 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 26, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.35 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.55.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 281.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.55 75.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.92 751.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 29.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.4 917.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 726.5 734.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 320.8 323.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

08:53 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 26, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: