Pakistan welcomes provisional measures ordered by ICJ against Israeli genocide in Gaza

Pakistan on Friday welcomed the "provisional measures" ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the Israeli genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Gaza's Health Ministry said on Friday that the occupied Palestinian territory's death toll in Israeli airstrikes has climbed to more than 26,000 people with more than 64,400 wounded since October 7 when Hamas carried out surprise raids across the border inside Israel.

In a statement on Friday, Foreign Office said, "Pakistan welcomes the provisional measures ordered today by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), whereby the Court has concluded that, prima facie, it has the jurisdiction to entertain the case against Israel and that South Africa’s claims of genocide are “plausible”.

"The ICJ has ordered Israel to urgently undertake a series of measures in relation to Palestinians in Gaza to prevent the commission of acts prohibited by the Genocide Convention including: killing members of the group; causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; and imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group.

"The Court has also ordered Israel to take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

"The implementation of these provisional measures requires an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to bring about an end to the suffering faced by the people of Gaza.

"Since 7 October 2023, Israel has engaged in military aggression and criminal actions against the Palestinian people. We consider the ICJ’s ruling timely and a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the Palestinian people and international accountability of Israel.

"Pakistan calls for the full and effective implementation of the ICJ’s decision so that basic human rights, dignity and identity of Palestinian people as a distinct group are upheld and protected, as stipulated by the UN Charter, relevant UN resolutions, and international law.

"Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support to the Palestinian people in their just and legitimate struggle for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination. With a similar spirit, Pakistan has supported the application filed by South Africa before the ICJ against Israel under the 1948 Genocide Convention, in follow up to which the Court today announced the provisional measures."