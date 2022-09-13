Pakistani among two dead in Canada shooting spree

MISSISSAUGA – At least two people were killed including Milton's auto mechanic Shakeel Ashraf in an unprovoked ambush in the first of a series of shootings that also killed a cop and wounded three others.

Shakeel, a father of three who runs MK Auto Repairs, was killed in broad daylight at his workplace on Monday afternoon by an attacker, identified as Shawn Petry, who was confronted by cops and later killed.

Following the news of the Pakistani auto mechanic's death, local residents and deceased acquaintances started pouring in their condolences.

Some remembered him as a splendid cricketer, while others called him a devoted father. Milton residents also commended his lighthearted personality, calling his death a terrible tragedy. The deceased leaves behind three daughters and a wife, reports suggest.

Ashraf was reportedly a member of the MSA Qalanders cricket team of the Event Ontario Softball Cricket League, the organization confirmed after his killing.

In a social media post, the cricket leagues confirmed his death and also prayed for his soul and the bereaved family members.

Shakeel also remained in the memories for his participation in local community events, while he also contributed to social causes.

Meanwhile, Toronto Mayor John Tory said all flags will remain at half-mast at various locations in memory of the deceased including constable Andrew Hong.

The cop and auto mechanic were both the victims, who was involved in the terror incidents in Mississauga and Milton.

The shooting spree also triggered an emergency alert across Ontario as cops warned of an active armed attacker.

As the further probe is underway, the investigators are also looking into possible motives for the shootings that shocked several communities.

In a brief statement, Hamilton Police said “situation has been contained and there is no ongoing risk to the public.”

Canadian premier Justin Trudeau also shared a tweet. My thoughts, and the thoughts of many others, are with all those who knew the police officer killed in the line of duty in Mississauga today. We’re also thinking of those who were injured in today’s shootings – we’re wishing you a full recovery, he wrote.