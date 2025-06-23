Iran targets US military base in Syria amid heightened tensions

A US military base in Syria has come under attack, prompting a significant tightening of security in the area.

According to Iranian media, the base located in the western Al-Hasakah province was targeted. Local sources report that security around the base’s main entrance was immediately reinforced following the incident.

Access to the area has been completely restricted, including for media personnel, making it difficult to confirm details. So far, there is no information about casualties or damage, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Reports circulating since late last night suggested that Iran-backed militias in Syria were planning to target US military installations.

This latest attack comes amid a growing wave of resistance operations against the US and its allies in the Middle East, especially after recent American strikes on Iranian positions, which have significantly escalated regional tensions.

It’s worth noting this is not the first time the base has been targeted, as Iran-aligned groups have launched similar attacks in the past.