Explosions rock Doha as Iran launches barrage of missiles on US Air Bases in Qatar

Explosions have been reported near Doha following heightened tensions in the Gulf region and warnings of a possible Iranian missile strike targeting the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base.

The situation escalated rapidly after intelligence reports indicated a “credible threat” to the base, which serves as the main hub for US and coalition air operations across the Middle East. In response, Qatar’s government took the extraordinary step of temporarily closing its airspace, grounding incoming and outgoing flights and diverting major international traffic away from Hamad International Airport.

The US Embassy in Qatar issued an urgent alert advising American citizens to shelter in place “until further notice.” A similar advisory was later issued by the UK Foreign Office for British nationals in the country.

A senior US defense official confirmed to the BBC that both the White House and the Department of Defense are closely monitoring the threat to the airbase. Security levels at Al Udeid have been raised to high alert.

The tensions come just days after US airstrikes targeted three Iranian nuclear sites. Former President Donald Trump described the operation as having caused “monumental damage” to Iran’s nuclear capabilities. In response, Iran’s military leadership has promised a retaliatory response, stating that the US will face “proportional consequences,” regardless of the extent of damage inflicted.

The base, located roughly 30 kilometers southwest of Doha, houses thousands of US military personnel and hosts key facilities for CENTCOM, the US Central Command. British forces are also stationed at the site on rotational deployments.

As of now, no official confirmation has been given regarding the source of the explosions, but regional media and intelligence sources suggest they may be linked to Iran’s growing threats against US assets in the Gulf.

President Trump is expected to convene a high-level National Security Council meeting later today to discuss the emerging crisis.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the airspace closure was a “precautionary measure” in response to evolving regional developments. The situation remains fluid, and both Qatari and international officials are urging calm as they assess the threat landscape.

