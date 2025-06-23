Iran strikes back, targets US bases in Qatar and Iraq amid escalating tensions

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Iran has launched six missiles targeting the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. military installation in Qatar, and has also struck an American military base in Iraq.

According to international media outlets, the skies over Doha, Qatar’s capital, lit up with bright flashes, and flames were visible from multiple areas. Explosions were heard across various parts of the city, reportedly due to the Iranian missile strike on the American airbase.

So far, no casualties or material losses have been confirmed, and there has been no official response from Iran, the U.S., or Qatar.

The attack follows Qatar’s emergency move just hours earlier to close its airspace indefinitely. Authorities also declared a school holiday and advised residents to stay indoors for safety.

Last night, in response to a U.S. airstrike on Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles—including the Kheibar—towards Israel, destroying a power plant and plunging several regions into darkness. Israel, in turn, claimed to have destroyed six Iranian airbases and multiple aircraft in retaliatory strikes.

The U.S. has confirmed that its advanced B-2 bombers targeted three major Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. President Donald Trump announced that the Fordow nuclear plant had been completely destroyed in the operation.

On social media, President Trump shared further details, stating that the strikes on all three Iranian nuclear facilities were successful.