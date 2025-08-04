Pm Orders Emergency Response As Gilgit Baltistan Reels From Flood Fury

GILGIT – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rushed to Gilgit Baltistan, witnessing firsthand destruction caused by deadly cloudbursts and relentless rains that have claimed lives, wiped out roads, and left entire communities in crisis.

The premier holds an emergency high-level meeting in Gilgit and termed situation as a stark warning of the climate emergency gripping Pakistan. “We are paying the price for a crisis we didn’t create,” he said, with urgency in his voice. “Our emissions are negligible, yet we face catastrophic destruction every year.”

As scale of devastation emerged, PM Shehbaz ordered immediate restoration of damaged infrastructure and accelerated relief operations. He tasked the Ministry of Communications with repairing flood-ravaged roads and demanded that the Ministry of Climate Change escalate efforts to protect vulnerable regions like Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir from future climate shocks.

But prime minister’s visit was not just about damage control, it was a defiant message to the world. With Pakistan contributing less than 1% to global emissions, PM Shehbaz called on world powers and global climate forums to “step up” and support developing nations like Pakistan facing the frontlines of global warming.

Despite the grim circumstances, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed his commitment to progress. He revealed plans to personally oversee the launch of two major development projects, a solar park approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and a new branch of the Daanish School, designed to provide top-tier education to underprivileged children in the region.

“I will return soon to lay the foundation myself,” the prime minister declared, vowing not to let disaster halt development.

Earlier in the day, PM met with Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah, who gave a detailed account of the floods’ impact and briefed him on ongoing relief measures. Governor Shah thanked PM Shehbaz for prioritizing the region and praised the federal government’s plan to bring education and solar energy to GB.

As Pakistan braces for more erratic weather and climate-related crises, the message from Gilgit-Baltistan is loud and clear: the country is at a tipping point, and it’s time for the world to take notice.