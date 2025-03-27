CM Maryam Nawaz launches Women’s Safety Squad in Layyah

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched a Women’s Safety Squad in Layyah, reinforcing her commitment to women’s security and empowerment.

Formed under the directives of CM Maryam Nawaz and Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police, the squad aims to ensure a safer environment for women, particularly during the Eid shopping season. Operating under District Police Officer (DPO) Layyah Muhammad Ali Waseem, it consists exclusively of female police officers deployed in crowded marketplaces. Police camps will also be set up in key commercial areas, where female personnel can offer immediate assistance.

The squad has been tasked with preventing harassment, theft, and other crimes. Officers will patrol markets on foot and motorbikes, maintaining a strong presence to deter unlawful activities.

CM Maryam Nawaz has been a vocal advocate for women’s empowerment and safety. The launch of this squad aligns with her broader vision of creating a secure environment where women can move freely without fear. The initiative reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to protecting women’s rights and fostering an inclusive society.