Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

CM Maryam Nawaz launches Women’s Safety Squad in Layyah

Cm Maryam Nawaz Launches Womens Safety Squad In Layyah

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched a Women’s Safety Squad in Layyah, reinforcing her commitment to women’s security and empowerment.

Formed under the directives of CM Maryam Nawaz and Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police, the squad aims to ensure a safer environment for women, particularly during the Eid shopping season. Operating under District Police Officer (DPO) Layyah Muhammad Ali Waseem, it consists exclusively of female police officers deployed in crowded marketplaces. Police camps will also be set up in key commercial areas, where female personnel can offer immediate assistance.

The squad has been tasked with preventing harassment, theft, and other crimes. Officers will patrol markets on foot and motorbikes, maintaining a strong presence to deter unlawful activities.

CM Maryam Nawaz has been a vocal advocate for women’s empowerment and safety. The launch of this squad aligns with her broader vision of creating a secure environment where women can move freely without fear. The initiative reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to protecting women’s rights and fostering an inclusive society.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 27 March
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282
Euro EUR 302 304.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 177 179.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.7 745.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.35 198.75
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.2 909.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Rial OMR 722 730.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search