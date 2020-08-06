FO dismisses back channel diplomacy with India
ISLAMABAD -The Foreign Office on Thursday dismissed any back channel diplomacy underway between Pakistan and India, saying it was out of question owing to worsening human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
“Not at all in the circumstances we are. Not in the face of the brutality that is happening in IIOJK,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in her last weekly briefing with media after her successor Zahid Hafeez Chaudri was appointed on the position.
Spokesperson Farooqui said the situation of IIOJK was deteriorating day by day and Pakistan would not consider any back channel diplomacy in current scenario.
